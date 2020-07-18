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Oranges of Lies - PsyOps Part 15 of Many
1Human
1Human
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18 views • July 18, 2020
This clip aired on March 24, 2006 which is a few months after the LA Times reported that the US Military was planting news stories in Iraq that circulated back to the USA.
Wealth of good reporting archived at my source: https://www.democracynow.org/shows/2006/3
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lincoln_Group - excerpt: In his December 1, 2005, press briefing, White House spokesman Scott McClellan said that "the Los Angeles Times was the first place" the White House had heard about "the military using this Lincoln Group to plant stories in Iraqi newspapers" and that "We have asked the Department of Defense for more information. General [Pete] Pace has asked people to look into the matter and get the facts, and so we want to see what those facts are."[13]
Are we electing liars to coverup what the MIC is doing for al global empires?
Is Covid-19 psyops? Was mass surveillance the tool necessary for political compliance or are the "democratic" governors just paid to cooperate, like the media?
https://fas.org/irp/eprint/lamb.pdf
etc. etc.
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2011/12/leadup-iraq-war-timeline/

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Communism, but not all communism is cause for war.
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