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Rock Lake Relaxation
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41 views • July 18, 2021
This video is a collection of my photographs that I took on two separate daytrips to Rock Lake, a special recreational spot in Platte County, Wyoming, about ten miles away from my home. During the first trip, last summer at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, I was able to enjoy a spectacular "moonrise" which I captured in these photographs. During the second trip this summer, I observed the beautiful lakeshore, surrounded by the Laramie Peak Range, during the early evening, under a blue sky with scattered clouds. Both times, I was reminded of the importance of "living in the moment". It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
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