Pastor Ric (Rich_in_Christ) Before the Foundation of the world

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Pastor Ric explores the connection between Christ on the cross and what is happening today.
John 3:16 For God so greatly loved and dearly prized the world that He [even] gave up His only begotten (unique) Son, so that whoever believes in (trusts in, clings to, relies on) Him shall not perish (come to destruction, be lost) but have eternal (everlasting) life.
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