A gas explosion at a residential high-rise in Tver, Russia

Debris from a Ukrainian drone (not a drone, keep reading below) struck a residential high-rise in Tver, crashing into apartments around the 9th floor and triggering a major fire. Several upper-floor apartments were damaged, windows were blown out, and shrapnel hit parked cars below.

One person was killed. Three others were injured, including a resident rescued from a neighboring apartment. The fire was extinguished by 3:45 a.m. Residents were evacuated and are receiving assistance.

Emergency services remain on site. Acting Governor Vitaly Korolev confirmed the incident and damage caused by the drone debris.

More info later, it wasn't a drone: The Investigative Committee of Russia reported that the explosion in a multi-story building in Tver, which was initially mistaken for a drone hitting an apartment, turned out to be a domestic gas explosion, which resulted in the death of one person and the injury of two others.

The reasons for the confusion are related to the fact that the gas explosion occurred during the repulsion of an enemy drone attack in the Tver region.