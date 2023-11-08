Pets in Love





Nov 8, 2023





Male dog cried and begged for help, sitting quietly watching his partner going to end

Credit to: gwarp.official

Follow and support them at: Ig/gwarp.official

He helplessly watched his wife lying on the street convulsing after being hit by a car. He looks so sad, shocked and desperate to see this. With a passer-by shirt for him, the dog covers his mate. Very touching and heartbreaking images were recorded from passersby. While waiting for the rescue team to arrive, they also didn't know what to do to help. Fortunately, the rescue team arrived in time to save the two poor dogs. But to catch them both, they have to feed and approach them slowly. I hope this doesn't last too long, the female dog needs immediate medical attention! The male dog definitely understands this too! He accepted the rescue team.





