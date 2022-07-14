Joe Biden lied: Voicemail reveals he knew about Hunter's Chinese business deals

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On this week's Faith & Reason, Fr. Altman and John-Henry react to astonishing video of police in Uvalde fiddling around while children were getting massacred, a voicemail recording that proves Joe Biden knew about his son Hunter's business dealings in China, and Democratic efforts to allow abortions in states where they've been made illegal.
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