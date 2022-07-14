BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Biden lied: Voicemail reveals he knew about Hunter's Chinese business deals
LifeSiteNews
LifeSiteNewsCheckmark Icon
432 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
0 view • July 14, 2022

On this week's Faith & Reason, Fr. Altman and John-Henry react to astonishing video of police in Uvalde fiddling around while children were getting massacred, a voicemail recording that proves Joe Biden knew about his son Hunter's business dealings in China, and Democratic efforts to allow abortions in states where they've been made illegal.

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_F&R_21_071422

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_F&R_21_071422

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

Keywords
joe bidenhunter bidenbiden laptop
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices &#8220;Right After&#8221; Midterm Elections

Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices “Right After” Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Douglas Harrington
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy