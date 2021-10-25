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Mad Max Igan's Escape from Australia
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60 views • October 25, 2021
1.Max went online searched Australia to United States travel.
Exemptions to leave country
- Humanitarian reasons (ex. dying relative), business reasons
-- If you know the CEO of a company and they send you a business invitation (letter)
- Submit with statutory declaration
2. Two choices for flight out of Australia:
Brisbane to Singapore--wait 14-hours (in enclosed area) to catch 16-hour flight to LAX
Brisbane to Qatar--wait 2-hours to catch a 16-hour flight to LAX
- Max chose Brisbane to Singapore 7-hour flight: 320-seat plane, 9 passengers, pilot and crew (5). 14 total people onboard.
3. From Singapore to LAX there were 40 aboard the flight.
Rule of law doesn't exist in Australia. If you mention the word "sovereign"/"sovereignty"/"common law", the cops get 10-times as angry and kick the living shit out of you.
Excerpt from this 1-hour video released last week:
LAW NO LONGER EXISTS SO ITS TIME WE CREATE OUR OWN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gbDhuKUmAaNd/
Exemptions to leave country
- Humanitarian reasons (ex. dying relative), business reasons
-- If you know the CEO of a company and they send you a business invitation (letter)
- Submit with statutory declaration
2. Two choices for flight out of Australia:
Brisbane to Singapore--wait 14-hours (in enclosed area) to catch 16-hour flight to LAX
Brisbane to Qatar--wait 2-hours to catch a 16-hour flight to LAX
- Max chose Brisbane to Singapore 7-hour flight: 320-seat plane, 9 passengers, pilot and crew (5). 14 total people onboard.
3. From Singapore to LAX there were 40 aboard the flight.
Rule of law doesn't exist in Australia. If you mention the word "sovereign"/"sovereignty"/"common law", the cops get 10-times as angry and kick the living shit out of you.
Excerpt from this 1-hour video released last week:
LAW NO LONGER EXISTS SO ITS TIME WE CREATE OUR OWN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gbDhuKUmAaNd/
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