“No One Would Believe It”: Tim Ballard Says About a Recent Child Trafficking Case in Ukraine
149 views
Published Yesterday

"No One Would Believe It": Tim Ballard Says About a Recent Child Trafficking Case in Ukraine


“I did a case last year and I hope we can talk about it at some point. It started in Ukraine. If I told that story and there weren’t cameras rolling, no one would believe it. No one would believe what happened to us and what we did.”


source:

https://rumble.com/v2vj582-no-one-would-believe-it-tim-ballard-says-about-a-recent-child-trafficking-c.html

Keywords
tim ballardrecent child traffickingcase in ukraine

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
