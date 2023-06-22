“No One Would Believe It”: Tim Ballard Says About a Recent Child Trafficking Case in Ukraine
“I did a case last year and I hope we can talk about it at some point. It started in Ukraine. If I told that story and there weren’t cameras rolling, no one would believe it. No one would believe what happened to us and what we did.”
source:
https://rumble.com/v2vj582-no-one-would-believe-it-tim-ballard-says-about-a-recent-child-trafficking-c.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.