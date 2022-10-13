Dems to Stasi-ize the Police?

In this short Freedom on Deck OVERDRIVE podcast, Chet Martin interviews Eric Caron about the abuse of power by the DOJ, the Dems’ hopes to federalize the police, and more.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

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Email CV at [email protected]

Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye