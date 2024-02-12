Over 100 people dead and dozens of injured, including Children, as a result of Intensive Israeli Raids targeting Homes and Mosques in Rafah - part 1

Over 63 people dead and dozens of injured, including children, as a result of intensive Israeli raids targeting homes and mosques in Rafah
Over 77 dead people and more than 230 wounded so far in the IDF raids on Rafah.
UPDATE:Over 100 people dead.
