Harvey Risch, Professor Emeritus at Yale School of Public Health, Discusses Dr. Anthony Fauci's Three Cardinal Sins

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https://gnews.org/post/p1cv0e956
08/23/2022 Professor Risch outlines what he considers to be Dr. Anthony Fauci’s three Cardinal Sins in an interview with Fox News. Firstly, his failure to instigate prompt and appropriate government actions to control Covid-19 when it first became a serious health issue in the USA. Secondly, Dr Fauci’s active rejection of the early use of hydroxychloroquine, and research into the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine. Thirdly, his support for gain of function research and mass masked lockdowns