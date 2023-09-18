Create New Account
West Admits Russia Outguns Them as Ukraine Suffers Heavy Losses Amid Failing Offensive
admitting to Ukraine's catastrophic losses in men and materiel, they also admit Russian losses are near all time lows;

- The collective West also acknowledges that the amount of ammunition and weapons Ukraine requires is beyond the West’s ability to provide both in the short and intermediate future;

- In order to provide such levels of material support, the West would need to significantly mobilize its population, industry, and military, a prospect that isn’t even being seriously considered let alone planned;

Mirrored - The New Atlas


