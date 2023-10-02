TRANSGENDER Says He is a Woman, and his friends agree. Matt doesnt see it that way.

MATT WALSH | The Transgender can not define what is a woman. How many times have we seen this repeated? It almost seems universal in this genre.



He seems confused and relies on his friends to affirm his gender. But he cant define what a woman is. He says its a social issue.

Its so sad. really. Vivek Ramaswamy says it is a mental disease. Do you agree?

With all the drugs (including atrazine) they are putting in the water, even scientific evidence shows that a frog in a pond saturated with chemicals changed gender, it is no wonder an increasing number of the populous cant figure out what their gender is. Tragic.



Robert F Kennedy Jr: “There is Atrazine throughout our water supply & if you in a lab put Atrazine in a tank full of frogs it will feminize every frog in there”

Alex Jones said it: “I don’t like them putting chemicals in the water that turn the freakin' frogs gay”

