WEF Orders Govt’s To Digitize Billions of Citizens’ Brains Before Mass Extinction Event

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab has announced plans to extend the lives of his chosen few by using avatars, algorithms and a slew of non-specified injections.





Meanwhile the rest of humanity will be left to perish in a mass extinction event the global elite are referring to behind closed doors as a “biotic catastrophe” in which at least 90% of the human race is wiped out.





If you thought the great replacement taking place in the US via the wide-open border was diabolical, wait until you hear what the global elite have in store for humanity at large.





