BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We need to eat the babies - as a solution for the CO2 problem to support the green deal
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
289 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
698 views • 1 day ago

According to the United Nation promoted "Agenda 2030" soon we are not suppose to own anything any longer. For the sake of the climate we shell rent everything from the few who own everything. Further the people in charge want us to cut down on meat consumption and eat bugs and artificial meat instead. The social credit system is planed to be implemented through digital ID and digital money by a global government. Total surveillance 24 h per day for all human beings. The brave comedian in this video is presenting the madness of the ongoing enslavement of human mankind through talking about "her ideas" how to get down with CO2 to the democrat representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. "We need to eat the babies?" A solution for the CO2 problem to support the green deal.

Keywords
agenda 2030digital currencydigital id
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy