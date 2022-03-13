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(Bio-Weapon Lab Fact Check) Who Was Telling the Truth to the UN: The Russian Ambassador or the US Ambassador?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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81 views • March 13, 2022
According to World Class Investigator Dilyana Gaytandzhieva:

The US Embassy to Tbilisi is involved in the trafficking of frozen human blood and pathogens as diplomatic cargo for a secret military program. Internal documents, leaked to Bulgarian journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva by Georgian insiders, implicate US scientists in the transportation of and experimenting on pathogens under diplomatic cover. According to these documents, Pentagon scientists have been deployed to the Republic of Georgia and have been given diplomatic immunity to research deadly diseases and biting insects at the Lugar Center – the Pentagon biolaboratory in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi. The military facility is just one of the many Pentagon biolaboratories in 25 countries across the world.

#FactCheck #UnitedNations #UkraineRussiaWar

Related videos:

"The UN Bio-Weapon Lab False Flag Debate and Why is the US Air Force Collecting Russian DNA Samples?" https://youtu.be/mTCC-nHn1As
#bioweapons #UnitedNations #UkraineRussiaWar

Pentagon Biolaboratories - Investigative Documentary
Dilyana Gaytandzhieva YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8hQi2Zv1L0&;t=1210s


Related links:

https://vk.com/@secretxgovernment-the-pentagon-bio-weapons

https://projectavalon.net/forum4/showthread.php?99023-US-Air-Force-Places-Ad-For-Bio-Samples-From-Russians&;s=4d5b8312d85c87e8badf144a2a82d5d1

https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/10/u-s-funds-former-ukraine-based-soviet-bioweapons-facility/

https://metallicman.com/laoban4site/was-the-2020-wuhan-coronavirus-an-engineered-biological-attack-on-china-by-america-for-geopolitical-advantage

https://www.businessinsider.com/nih-lifts-ban-on-flu-mers-sars-virus-gain-of-function-research-2017-12?op=1

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/odessa-labs-host-deadly-legacy-1.483244


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