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THE COVID-19 PLANDEMIC - AN AGENDA FOR RAPID DEPOPULATION AND TOTAL A.I. CONTROL (BANNED BY YOUTUBE)
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90 views • April 24, 2021
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Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: 1F6bEEsJHZZhHeT4fmN9iQCwF1Yqu5UZSD
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
Whitney Webb - Security State Using Coronavirus To Implement Orwellian Nightmare:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bGMkSNj_-7Q&;feature=share
CDC BUSTED LYING & MANIPULATING DATA | #debunkthisfauci
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QINcr5BCN7A
CDC's Numbers 100% Destroyed by Street Dude With a Piece of Cardboard:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBAvyq34_OI&;t
Dr. Erickson COVID-19 Briefing:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfLVxx_lBLU&;t
EX-RUSSIAN INTEL OFFICER: Depopulation agenda is real
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2vqjBtnltI&;feature=youtu.be
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexander Solzenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
https://steemit.com/@maxigan
Twitter @maxigan
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: 1F6bEEsJHZZhHeT4fmN9iQCwF1Yqu5UZSD
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
Whitney Webb - Security State Using Coronavirus To Implement Orwellian Nightmare:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bGMkSNj_-7Q&;feature=share
CDC BUSTED LYING & MANIPULATING DATA | #debunkthisfauci
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QINcr5BCN7A
CDC's Numbers 100% Destroyed by Street Dude With a Piece of Cardboard:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBAvyq34_OI&;t
Dr. Erickson COVID-19 Briefing:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfLVxx_lBLU&;t
EX-RUSSIAN INTEL OFFICER: Depopulation agenda is real
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2vqjBtnltI&;feature=youtu.be
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexander Solzenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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