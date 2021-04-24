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THE COVID-19 PLANDEMIC - AN AGENDA FOR RAPID DEPOPULATION AND TOTAL A.I. CONTROL (BANNED BY YOUTUBE)
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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90 views • April 24, 2021
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Whitney Webb - Security State Using Coronavirus To Implement Orwellian Nightmare:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bGMkSNj_-7Q&;feature=share

CDC BUSTED LYING & MANIPULATING DATA | #debunkthisfauci
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QINcr5BCN7A

CDC's Numbers 100% Destroyed by Street Dude With a Piece of Cardboard:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBAvyq34_OI&;t

Dr. Erickson COVID-19 Briefing:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfLVxx_lBLU&;t

EX-RUSSIAN INTEL OFFICER: Depopulation agenda is real
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2vqjBtnltI&;feature=youtu.be

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexander Solzenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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