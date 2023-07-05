Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dauntless BJJ Presents The Sachetti Brothers
channel image
Skill Forge
3 Subscribers
64 views
Published Yesterday

Professor Allen J. Sachetti is a 4th Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Luiz Palhares who had 2 sons Joshua & Caleb. To his great honor he presents some of his son's competitions here in live Submission Grappling. Their school is Dauntless Brazilian JIu-Jitsu & MMA located in Newark Delaware at www.fightdrive.com

Keywords
mmawrestlinggrapplingbrazilian jiu-jitsusubmission only

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket