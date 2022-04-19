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Why Can't Everyone See Mount Everest on a Flat Earth?
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151 views • April 19, 2022
Globe Earthers often ask, "if the Earth is flat, then why can't people from anywhere in the world zoom with a telescope and see Mount Everest?" To begin with, this question pre-supposes the errant assumption that we can see indefinitely far with the use of a telescope. This idea has been indoctrinated into people due to modern astronomers claiming that the stars and planets shown through their telescopes are millions and billions and trillions of miles away, making many people assume that a telescope pointed horizontally should also be able to see equally far, or at least as far as Mount Everest. In reality, however, as you can test for yourself using a telescope or camera with just 100x - 200x zoom capability, the stars and planets are not nearly that far away and can be zoomed into incredible detail beyond what would be possible of something so absurdly distant.
Furthermore, when looking horizontally across the Earth there are a number of visibility and atmospheric limitations present that don't factor when looking upwards towards the stars, namely perspective and convergence, angular resolution and the vanishing point, as well as pollution, haze, humidity, fog, mist and more. Most people asking about seeing Mount Everest through a telescope have never actually experimented with one themselves or else would already know that visibility gets progressively more distorted the further you zoom until nothing can be discernibly resolved. There are also of course hills, mountains, buildings, trees and innumerable other objects in the way obstructing any possible view to Mount Everest.
If you stand on the beach, a plain or prairie, you will find the horizon extends about three to six miles around you depending on the weather and your eyesight. The range of the human eye, our field of vision is from 110 to 1 degree, and the smallest angle under which an object can still be seen is 1/60 of 1 degree, so that when an object is 3000 times its own diameter away from an observer, it will cease to be visible. So for example, the farthest distance at which one can see a 1 inch diameter penny, is 3000 inches, or 250 feet. With the aid of the best telescopes on the clearest days, we can resolve objects a few hundred times smaller and/or further away, but anything on the scale of seeing Everest from anywhere on Earth is simply not possible.
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Furthermore, when looking horizontally across the Earth there are a number of visibility and atmospheric limitations present that don't factor when looking upwards towards the stars, namely perspective and convergence, angular resolution and the vanishing point, as well as pollution, haze, humidity, fog, mist and more. Most people asking about seeing Mount Everest through a telescope have never actually experimented with one themselves or else would already know that visibility gets progressively more distorted the further you zoom until nothing can be discernibly resolved. There are also of course hills, mountains, buildings, trees and innumerable other objects in the way obstructing any possible view to Mount Everest.
If you stand on the beach, a plain or prairie, you will find the horizon extends about three to six miles around you depending on the weather and your eyesight. The range of the human eye, our field of vision is from 110 to 1 degree, and the smallest angle under which an object can still be seen is 1/60 of 1 degree, so that when an object is 3000 times its own diameter away from an observer, it will cease to be visible. So for example, the farthest distance at which one can see a 1 inch diameter penny, is 3000 inches, or 250 feet. With the aid of the best telescopes on the clearest days, we can resolve objects a few hundred times smaller and/or further away, but anything on the scale of seeing Everest from anywhere on Earth is simply not possible.
Get Connected With Me:
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@EricDubay
Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/truthseeker/ericdubay/
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]
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