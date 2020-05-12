© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IL SALOTTINO - "Ecovillaggi" Ep. 2
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • May 12, 2020
3° Puntata: 23 - 4 - 2020
serie: Ecovillaggi.
Sara Morandi, dalla Val Di Scalve, ci racconta il suo progetto neo-nato riguardo una possibile soluzione abitativa collettiva, incentrata sull'ecologia sul confronto e sulla crescita personale!
Un altra futura cellula di quello che molti esperti chiamano il "Vecchio Disordine Locale".
Ospiti fissi alcuni rappresentanti degli Evoluzionisti.
#followtheblackcat
Per restare aggiornato sulle novità segui Il Salottino e Il Giovane Mesbet sui social!
https://www.facebook.com/ilsalottinod...
https://twitter.com/GMesbet
https://www.twitch.tv/ilgiovanemesbet/
https://www.instagram.com/ilsalottino...
https://t.me/joinchat/SdnDwhlFeMCdRseXb3Rjyg
E-mail: [email protected]
serie: Ecovillaggi.
Sara Morandi, dalla Val Di Scalve, ci racconta il suo progetto neo-nato riguardo una possibile soluzione abitativa collettiva, incentrata sull'ecologia sul confronto e sulla crescita personale!
Un altra futura cellula di quello che molti esperti chiamano il "Vecchio Disordine Locale".
Ospiti fissi alcuni rappresentanti degli Evoluzionisti.
#followtheblackcat
Per restare aggiornato sulle novità segui Il Salottino e Il Giovane Mesbet sui social!
https://www.facebook.com/ilsalottinod...
https://twitter.com/GMesbet
https://www.twitch.tv/ilgiovanemesbet/
https://www.instagram.com/ilsalottino...
https://t.me/joinchat/SdnDwhlFeMCdRseXb3Rjyg
E-mail: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.