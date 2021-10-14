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A MUST SEE: BEST CONCISE EXPLANATION OF THE COVERT BIOWEAPON AGENDA BY DR. MCDOWELL
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150 views • October 14, 2021
Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
In a Vaccine Response News Conference in Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Michael McDowell explains the covert agenda of the creation of the SARSCoV2 pandemic. This is the best most concise explanation I have seen on the COVID mRNA BioWeapon agenda. This is a must see for everyone.
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
In a Vaccine Response News Conference in Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Michael McDowell explains the covert agenda of the creation of the SARSCoV2 pandemic. This is the best most concise explanation I have seen on the COVID mRNA BioWeapon agenda. This is a must see for everyone.
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