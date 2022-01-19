YOHAN TENGRA EXPOSES THE PUBLIC HEALTH MAFIA IN INDIA

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
56431 subscribers
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/tengra-indiahealth/
How does the global public health mafia direct the health policy of nations around the world? In today's conversation, James talks to Yohan Tengra of the Awaken Indian Movement to discuss Tengra's article breaking down the Indian Covid-19 Task Force and how its members' conflicts of interest relate to the decades-long takeover of India's public health system.