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Miracles in Gaza IDF The Israeli Defense Forces
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42 views • June 18, 2021
Posted 9May2018 Michelle Hamilton: Ariel Siegelman joined the Israel Defense Forces and fought in Gaza
Zechariah Prophesied that when the Israelites were re-established in the land, God would be with them and their military strength would be overwhelming. Despite being vastly out numbered the Israeli Defense Force have achieved victory every single time.
The Arab, Israeli War of 1948,
The Six Day War in 1967,
and The Yom Kippur War in 1973.
(Zechariah 12:6)
The Lord declares, I will make the clans of Judah like a brazier in a woodpile, like a flaming torch among sheaves. They will consume all the surrounding peoples right and left, but Jerusalem will remain intact in her place.
Zechariah Prophesied that when the Israelites were re-established in the land, God would be with them and their military strength would be overwhelming. Despite being vastly out numbered the Israeli Defense Force have achieved victory every single time.
The Arab, Israeli War of 1948,
The Six Day War in 1967,
and The Yom Kippur War in 1973.
(Zechariah 12:6)
The Lord declares, I will make the clans of Judah like a brazier in a woodpile, like a flaming torch among sheaves. They will consume all the surrounding peoples right and left, but Jerusalem will remain intact in her place.
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