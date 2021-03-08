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A Branch of Jesus The True Vine
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0 view • March 08, 2021
Jesus is the vine and children of God are the branches. The Trinity Shield has not helped me to know God, but rather confused me. In this video I use a drawing of a vine and it's branches as described in John 15. The hope is to better explain God and His will while encouraging believers in purpose and identity.
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