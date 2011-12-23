December 23 2011, Part I of III, Alameda city, Alameda county, California, Alameda Police Department Kidnapping on Trumped up TRO violation. No Warrant Arrest.

No Warrant Kidnapping event Dec 23 2011 by Alameda Police Dept.



This is not an untypical story. At dissolution of our marriage my ex and I had agreed to shared custody of our two children. Instead of sticking to the plan my ex abducted our two children out of state and refused to return them. I was forced to file a court order to have them returned. My ex refused to return the kids even when she was Court ordered back in the state. I was awarded full custody which I amended per our original agreement. All was relatively well for the next 1 - 2 years until my Ex Wife announced she was involved with her best friends husband, a BAR attorney for a large Alameda law firm that specialized in Unions representation with direct connections to Jerry Brown / corrupt STATE OF CALIFORNIA. When the BAR Attorney BF showed up on the scene things at the court went sideways. I went from divorced dad raising my 7 & 5 year old to being made public enemy on trumped up false allegations and terrorist judges directed to do what ever they could to make my life suck! I was given a TRO for no cause. I found myself answering a Trumped up TRO violation and soon had another 3yr TRO for no cause. My ex made allegations I violated a TRO and I ended up in a criminal case for no wrong doing and in a year long custody battle that I won but still found myself separated from my children! I had the court investigated to force the outcome of the custody evaluation and finally won after a year separation from my children! When I objected to the court ignoring the outcome of the year long evaluation and separating me from my children I was given 56 wks anger management by deranged actor "JUDGE" Carrie Panetta, who also ordered therapy, for me to pay for the custody evaluation I never ordered or agreed to, plus ordered me to go to drug testing, alcohol testing - all of which were unremarkable! Senile old attorneys "JUDGES": gave out TRO's like candy for no lawful cause, no due process and without any facts warranting such order under the BIDEN VAWA Act, another unconstitutional law loved by parasite attorneys of the $50B Divorce Inc., Biz.



A TRO violation was issued by Alameda DA Paul Hora in 2010 on another trumped up charge that was not a TRO violation! The trumped up TRO order that I supposedly violated was issued by a crooked attorney actor "JUDGE" Yvone Gonzalez Rogers out of a rigged criminal Jury Trial case in which the judge ordered the jury who had thrown out all trumped up charges and the "Law" to find me guilty of a misdemeanor when the Jury stated they refused to find me guilty of sending a Numeric text message. Judge engaged in Jury tampering, a felony.



Continued on Vid #2