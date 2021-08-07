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Dr. Tina & Nate chat Trump, Lion King, Economics and JFK JR!!!
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40 views • August 07, 2021
The energy is heavy. We are all feeling it.
Today we talk about keeping sane. What is showing in the Planets.
What other things should we be looking out for and how can we best prepare for any coming events.
Today we talk about keeping sane. What is showing in the Planets.
What other things should we be looking out for and how can we best prepare for any coming events.
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