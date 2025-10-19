In this 19th of October 2025 Sunday Morning Live, Stefan Molyneux explores the themes of choice, communication, and morality through pivotal moments in chapters 13 and 14 of his novel, "Dissolution." It emphasizes the significance of overlooked decisions and the necessity for self-awareness. He reflects on the importance of strong principles in relationships to prevent power abuse and draws parallels between diplomacy and parenting. The complexities of emotional expression and authenticity in interactions are examined, alongside the connection between criticism, love, and growth. The session concludes with a call to prioritize reason and principles in shaping a more peaceful society through everyday choices.





Continue listening to the subscriber-only portion of the show here:





Premium Content Hub: https://premium.freedomain.com/441d0ffa/donor-hour-why-men-get-no-compliments





X: https://x.com/StefanMolyneux/status/1979996928701087966





Locals: https://freedomain.locals.com/post/7379482/donor-hour-why-men-get-no-compliments





Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/2135549





Freedomain Members: https://freedomain.com/donor-hour-why-men-get-no-compliments/





Not yet a subscriber?





You can subscribe on:





X: https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





Locals: https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025





Subscribestar: https://subscribestar.com/freedomain





Freedomain: https://fdrurl.com/members





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!