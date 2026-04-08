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In a world where humanity is long gone, drone swarms still wage a war nobody remembers. Driven by cold algorithms and lacking a 'stop' protocol, these autonomous machines continue their endless conflict, extinguishing any remaining life. What happens when the war itself becomes the only purpose?