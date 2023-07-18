Create New Account
HERE IS SOME MOB ( MARK OF THE BEAST ) CRAP IF THERE EVER WAS ANY, WE LIVE IN HELL !!
Alex Hammer
I am really beginning to think life as we know it is hell. Maybe not the dungeon but at least the lobby. "It's convenient". My ass it is. I know most will not wake up, and that is scary to those of us who have.


Pay with your palm at Whole Foods Market. A mark in your hand. How is it people cannot make that connection ? How is it they do not care ? How is it many so called "Christians" cannot see it ?


99percent

