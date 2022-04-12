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BREAKING: Priest who offered Mass for aborted babies in DC breaks silence
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43 views • April 12, 2022
When pro-life activists Terissa Bukovinac and Lauren Handy discovered the remains of 110 aborted babies in Washington, D.C., they reached out to a friendly priest whom they trusted to give the babies a proper funeral and burial. Until now, that priest has remained anonymous, but he agreed to tell his story to LifeSite's Jim Hale.
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