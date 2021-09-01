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The Public Shaming Begins: Joe Biden's New 'Allies' (the Taliban and Special ISIS-K) Hold Mock French, US and British Funerals
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50 views • September 01, 2021
Joe Biden and the Crew running the show at the White House should be ashamed of themselves after snuggling up with the Taliban. This video is mirrored from Bannon's Rumble War Room Pandemic and shows how the Taliban (Biden's new foreign friends) are mocking France, Great Britain and the USA by holding fake funerals in the streets of Kabul. Biden really made a mess out of this one.
Related video:
We Have To Start Thinking Like Our Enemies
Bannon's War Room Pandemic
https://rumble.com/embed/vjc859/?pub=et9v9
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Related video:
We Have To Start Thinking Like Our Enemies
Bannon's War Room Pandemic
https://rumble.com/embed/vjc859/?pub=et9v9
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
'A Wolf in Sheeps Clothing' on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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