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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - URGENT WARNING to the World: AIDS Will Be Their Next Move!
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645 views • April 17, 2022
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich joined us for the second time this week for an urgent warning to the world based on the evidence that he and his team have collected during the Corona Investigative Committee hearings.
He and his team believe based on a range of factors that the next plan of the globalists is to launch a fear campaign concerning AIDS. This has been made possible through the weakened immune systems of those who have been injected. This echoes advice from experts such as Dr. Zelenko.
Dr. Fuellmich wants to remind the world that AIDS is not airborne, and that this will be vaccine-induced AIDS.
You can stay updated with Dr. Fuellmich's work here:
https://www.fuellmich.com/
https://crimesagainsthumanitytour.com/
Dr Reiner Fuellmich's Telegram:
https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
He and his team believe based on a range of factors that the next plan of the globalists is to launch a fear campaign concerning AIDS. This has been made possible through the weakened immune systems of those who have been injected. This echoes advice from experts such as Dr. Zelenko.
Dr. Fuellmich wants to remind the world that AIDS is not airborne, and that this will be vaccine-induced AIDS.
You can stay updated with Dr. Fuellmich's work here:
https://www.fuellmich.com/
https://crimesagainsthumanitytour.com/
Dr Reiner Fuellmich's Telegram:
https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
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