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David Icke Talks The Deep State's Agenda & The Capital Protests in DC (Part 1)
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530 views • January 13, 2021
Joining The Power Hour today is ground breaking Author & Public Speaker, David Icke, who has devoted himself since 1990 to researching “who and what is really controlling the world.
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#ThePowerHourRadioShow #ThePowerHour #DavidIcke
Listen 24/7 | https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/pow...
Download Our Android App!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...
iTunes | https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... show/id1433981795
iHeart Radio | https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-th...
Tunein | https://tunein.com/podcasts/News--Pol...
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