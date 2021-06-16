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Time's Up
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372 views • June 16, 2021
The days are growing shorter.
The time is drawing near.
The beginnings of sorrows has begun.
Please, be very sure of where you stand.
Read the letters written to you on the
borrowedtruths website.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Borrowed Truths
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPRrMQiID3K62ALpWTf6Hw/videos
The time is drawing near.
The beginnings of sorrows has begun.
Please, be very sure of where you stand.
Read the letters written to you on the
borrowedtruths website.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Borrowed Truths
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPRrMQiID3K62ALpWTf6Hw/videos
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