UK Tank Convoy Deploys to Estonia, a NATO Country Bordering Russia

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A convoy of British troops has entered the Baltic nation of Estonia. (Sky News)
The Third UK Division of Challenger tanks and other vehicles traveled in convoy from Poland to the NATO state, where they were greeted by the British Ambassador.