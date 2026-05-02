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On the night of May 1, Russia launched a combined missile attack on the Odessa region. In particular, in the northwestern part of the city of Odessa, the Russian military hit the warehouses of the 'Postal Service' of Ukraine. Sources confirmed that the North Atlantic Alliance used these warehouses to distribute military supplies from Western countries. Russian missiles and drones also rained down on the sea terminal in the city of 'Izmail'. Representatives of the Russian underground in the Odessa region confirmed that an hour before this Russian missile attack, military cargo from neighboring Romania arrived at this sea terminal. ........................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
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