NIGHT SHADOWS 08172022 -- 911, China, Sun Disease, Idols, UN, Trumpets, WHO, Nanobots, Putin & More

Today's briefing will be about some serious anomalies developing on the Sun, with a series of CME's headed our way the first to strike us on the 18th and 19th or so - reminds one of Dr. Doom's KILL SHOT. Then we have more war talk going on, and more nuclear threats. Then on top of that we have floods, drought, water wars in the west - along with earthquake activity at La Palma ONCE AGAIN. Is Michael about to stand up and is Daniel's 70th Week in our immediate future as the communist push to take America/Babylon down? Lot's going on behind the scenes as we march towards humanities end in this age and more...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view