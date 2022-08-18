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NIGHT SHADOWS 08172022 -- 911, China, Sun Disease, Idols, UN, Trumpets, WHO, Nanobots, Putin & More
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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695 views • August 18, 2022

Today's briefing will be about some serious anomalies developing on the Sun, with a series of CME's headed our way the first to strike us on the 18th and 19th or so - reminds one of Dr. Doom's KILL SHOT. Then we have more war talk going on, and more nuclear threats. Then on top of that we have floods, drought, water wars in the west - along with earthquake activity at La Palma ONCE AGAIN. Is Michael about to stand up and is Daniel's 70th Week in our immediate future as the communist push to take America/Babylon down? Lot's going on behind the scenes as we march towards humanities end in this age and more...

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