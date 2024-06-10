Are Nerves What You Have Been Told?

Understanding the Electrical Nature of Our Nervous System

In this episode of the Reality of Health Podcast, we'll explore a unique perspective on the human nervous system and its electrical properties. From CPR and electrical conduction to the role of electrolytes and good nutrition, discover how our bodies function as electrical beings. We'll discuss the theories of Dr. Harold Hilleman, the importance of structured water and protein, and practical tips on maintaining nerve health. Learn about the significance of good EMF frequencies and how to detoxify your body effectively.







00:00 Introduction to the Reality of Health Podcast

00:21 Understanding the Nervous System

00:39 The Role of Electricity in the Human Body

01:18 Nerve Impulses and Synapses

02:40 Dr. Harold Hilleman's Contributions

04:20 Nerve Coating and Toxins

05:30 Sources of Electricity for the Body

07:13 Challenging the Mitochondria Theory

09:28 The Importance of Water and Minerals

10:53 Detox Protocols and Final Thoughts