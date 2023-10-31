295) O corpo tem um biocampo, ou o biocampo (aura) tem um corpo?

Créditos ao canal DrRobertYoung, Outubro 26, 2023.
Qual é a aparência do sangue zumbi depois de ser transfectado com grafeno, hidrogel de PEG [polietilenoglicol], Tripanossoma e microfilárias parasitas grafenadas fazendo com que proteínas pontiagudas se projectem para fora das membranas celulares, aglomerados de proteínas polimerizadas em todos os lugares, biossensores de IA, pontos quânticos de grafeno, nano fios, tubos e fitas de grafeno montagem autónoma activados pelas frequências pulsantes básicas 2G, 3G, 4G, 4G+, 5G, resíduos ácidos cristalizados, cristais de ácido PEG, cristais de ácido láctico e cítrico, colesterol, monómero de fibrina sintética e activada causando coagulação sanguínea e muito muito mais!
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
