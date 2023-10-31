Create New Account
295) O corpo tem um biocampo, ou o biocampo (aura) tem um corpo?
#ElectrosmogPortugal
Published 21 hours ago

Créditos ao canal DrRobertYoung, Outubro 26, 2023.

Zombie Blood Apocalypse : https://rumble.com/v3roboh-zombie-blood-apocalypse.html


Qual é a aparência do sangue zumbi depois de ser transfectado com grafeno, hidrogel de PEG [polietilenoglicol], Tripanossoma e microfilárias parasitas grafenadas fazendo com que proteínas pontiagudas se projectem para fora das membranas celulares, aglomerados de proteínas polimerizadas em todos os lugares, biossensores de IA, pontos quânticos de grafeno, nano fios, tubos e fitas de grafeno montagem autónoma activados pelas frequências pulsantes básicas 2G, 3G, 4G, 4G+, 5G, resíduos ácidos cristalizados, cristais de ácido PEG, cristais de ácido láctico e cítrico, colesterol, monómero de fibrina sintética e activada causando coagulação sanguínea e muito muito mais!


Biotechnology Being Used to Achieve 13 out of 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 : https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/biotechnology-being-used-to-achieve-13-out-of-17-un-sustainable-development-goals-by-2030

VIRUS (Vital Information Resource Under Siege), Misusing of Wireless Sensor Networks: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/scientific-study-corona-is-technology

Poisoning Our Biosphere Inducing A Halocene Extinction Level Event : https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/poisoning-our-biosphere-inducing

Realities Of Shedding Self Assembling Nano Technology: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/cp/138256326

(Hi-Res images) Local Anaesthetics part 4a: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/cp/138223719


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

emfauramicroondascorpowbanbiossensorescampo bioelectricoguerra electronicabiocampo

