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Visions
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34 views • December 26, 2020
Sharing the vision I received today, along with two other visions given previously. Also, sharing one of Chuck's songs from his "SPIRIT WIND" cd. Please like, share and subscribe to help this channel reach more people.
If you're interested in purchasing a cd, please write to me at [email protected] and I will respond as soon as receive your message.
There are two ways to help us financially and we will always send a free cd or download of one of our discs to those who help us with a donation. To send through paypal... Here is that address: paypal.me/DesignByVicky
To send through regular mail: Our mailing address is:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
We cherish your encouragement and love to read the testimonies you share with us, so please leave your comments, visions, dreams, testimonies and anything else Holy Spirit has for you to tell us in the comments section below.
AND FOR WOMEN ONLY: If you're on Facebook, find us at Meet Him At The Well. Private group for women only and we would love to welcome you in!
Love and many blessings for you is our prayer in the Name of The Word!
See you soon!
If you're interested in purchasing a cd, please write to me at [email protected] and I will respond as soon as receive your message.
There are two ways to help us financially and we will always send a free cd or download of one of our discs to those who help us with a donation. To send through paypal... Here is that address: paypal.me/DesignByVicky
To send through regular mail: Our mailing address is:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
We cherish your encouragement and love to read the testimonies you share with us, so please leave your comments, visions, dreams, testimonies and anything else Holy Spirit has for you to tell us in the comments section below.
AND FOR WOMEN ONLY: If you're on Facebook, find us at Meet Him At The Well. Private group for women only and we would love to welcome you in!
Love and many blessings for you is our prayer in the Name of The Word!
See you soon!
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