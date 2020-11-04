Alex Jones - Dark Secrets Inside Bohemian Grove PL część 2

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Alex Jones - Dark Secrets Inside Bohemian Grove PL część 2
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1784 views • November 04, 2020
Bardzo popularne w ostatnich kilku latach jest określenie "teoria spiskowa".
Wszystko co wykracza poza ogólnie przyjętą prawdę zostaje zaszufladkowane do tej kategorii.
Ten dokument nie spekuluje o tym co się dzieje na świecie.
Alex Jones pokazuje miejsce zwane Bohemian Groove gdzie co roku spotykają się najbardziej wpływowi ludzie świata... zobaczcie sami co się tam dzieje.
Wszystko co wykracza poza ogólnie przyjętą prawdę zostaje zaszufladkowane do tej kategorii.
Ten dokument nie spekuluje o tym co się dzieje na świecie.
Alex Jones pokazuje miejsce zwane Bohemian Groove gdzie co roku spotykają się najbardziej wpływowi ludzie świata... zobaczcie sami co się tam dzieje.
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