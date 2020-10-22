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The David Knight Show (22October20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
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38 views • October 22, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian


22Oct20 Full Show

Desc: Topics by timecode



— 00:04:12 Day 220 of lockdown: 30,000 old tests released, “Health Passports” for US air travelers, rage at Christians for outdoor rally in DC, vaccine test death

— 00:24:20 Call it cognitive dissonance, COVID dissonance, or just Orwellian Doublethink — a look at the Irish govt statement locking the country down when no one is dying

— 00:41:16 Marxist politicized Pope embraces same sex marriage as he’s embraced world government based on radical environmentalism

— 00:55:13 Preparing for unrest & societal disruption. Jack Lawson, CivilDefenseManual.com, joins to look at prepping, neighborhood defense and a broad variety of threats

— 01:27:55 A doctor blows the whistle on masks & oxygen deprivation

— 01:37:30 Censorship is not funny — it’s anti-comedy. Facebook demonetizes Babylon Bee; John Cleese & Rowan Atkinson speak out but new laws go beyond censoring comedy

— 01:52:43 What they’re not telling you about death of vaccine volunteer
Keywords
trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticspreppingradiodavid knightthe david knight showgovernmentcapitalismpreparednessprotestscivil unrestlibertarianvaccine damageriotsvaccine deathastrazenecacoronaviruscivil defensecovid-19vaccine trial deathvaccine trial
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy