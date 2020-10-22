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The David Knight Show (22October20 Full Show)
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38 views • October 22, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
22Oct20 Full Show
Desc: Topics by timecode
— 00:04:12 Day 220 of lockdown: 30,000 old tests released, “Health Passports” for US air travelers, rage at Christians for outdoor rally in DC, vaccine test death
— 00:24:20 Call it cognitive dissonance, COVID dissonance, or just Orwellian Doublethink — a look at the Irish govt statement locking the country down when no one is dying
— 00:41:16 Marxist politicized Pope embraces same sex marriage as he’s embraced world government based on radical environmentalism
— 00:55:13 Preparing for unrest & societal disruption. Jack Lawson, CivilDefenseManual.com, joins to look at prepping, neighborhood defense and a broad variety of threats
— 01:27:55 A doctor blows the whistle on masks & oxygen deprivation
— 01:37:30 Censorship is not funny — it’s anti-comedy. Facebook demonetizes Babylon Bee; John Cleese & Rowan Atkinson speak out but new laws go beyond censoring comedy
— 01:52:43 What they’re not telling you about death of vaccine volunteer
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
22Oct20 Full Show
Desc: Topics by timecode
— 00:04:12 Day 220 of lockdown: 30,000 old tests released, “Health Passports” for US air travelers, rage at Christians for outdoor rally in DC, vaccine test death
— 00:24:20 Call it cognitive dissonance, COVID dissonance, or just Orwellian Doublethink — a look at the Irish govt statement locking the country down when no one is dying
— 00:41:16 Marxist politicized Pope embraces same sex marriage as he’s embraced world government based on radical environmentalism
— 00:55:13 Preparing for unrest & societal disruption. Jack Lawson, CivilDefenseManual.com, joins to look at prepping, neighborhood defense and a broad variety of threats
— 01:27:55 A doctor blows the whistle on masks & oxygen deprivation
— 01:37:30 Censorship is not funny — it’s anti-comedy. Facebook demonetizes Babylon Bee; John Cleese & Rowan Atkinson speak out but new laws go beyond censoring comedy
— 01:52:43 What they’re not telling you about death of vaccine volunteer
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