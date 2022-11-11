Trump VS. DeSantis Who Would Win?

Cross Talk News
November 10, 2022
Thursday on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke give a raw report on the mid term elections as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is floated by some as a replacement of President Trump as the 2024 Republican Presidential candidate.
All this and more, on today's CrossTalk News...
