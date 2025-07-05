BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Two Men From Tampa Bay Plan To Bomb The White House. Glory, Wisdom, & Wives of Solomon. Rain Falling
115 views • 21 hours ago

'When are we going to bomb the White House?': Men caught planning 'skibidi massacre' when one of their girlfriends alerted the FBI, police say. Two Florida men are in custody after they were both accused of making terroristic threats and allegedly planning a mass shooting.


Isaiah Oglesby, 23, and James Thomas Goolsby, 25, were arrested on Monday following an investigation into their social media activity. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Tampa Fox station WVTV, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office was tipped off to a possible mass shooting threat by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The person who notified the FBI was the girlfriend of one of the two men, who reportedly became suspicious of her boyfriend's Instagram posts, police said. According to the affidavit, federal investigators verified that the accounts belonged to Oglesby and Goolsby before contacting Pinellas County authorities, who took over the investigation. The sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for the men's social media accounts and reportedly found several alarming comments that appeared to outline their alleged plans to conduct a mass shooting.


WTVT reported that the suspicious communications in question were allegedly prompted by Oglesby, who asked Goolsby, "Wanna plan an attack?" He allegedly added, "I'm radicalizing my son to never trust the government." Oglesby also wrote to Goolsby, "It better be a bloodbath of every corrupt politiciann in Capital Hill," and "So, when are we going to bomb the White House?"


Florida men accused of plotting mass shooting in social media messages


Chinese nationals charged with spying on US Navy


The U.S. Is Switching Sides. Donald Trump is giving Vladimir Putin every incentive to keep killing Ukrainians.


Severe ‘unexpected’ flooding devastates Texas Hill Country with at least 13 dead and more missing. Months worth of heavy rain fell in a matter of hours on Texas Hill Country, killing at least 13 people and leaving more than 20 girls attending a summer camp unaccounted for Friday as search teams conducted boat and helicopter rescues in the fast-moving flood water.


