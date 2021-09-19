© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Michael McDowell : Le "Vaccin" est une ARME BIOLOGIQUE. Alors la PROTÉINE SPIKE injectée est PATHOGÈNE
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • September 19, 2021
Source vidéo : @NeufdeCoeur
https://odysee.com/@FlowerPower:b/Dr.-Michael-McDowell-Le-vaccin-et-le-covid-%C2%ABArme-biologique-g%C3%A9n%C3%A9tique:4
Dr Michael McDowell "L'arme biologique génétique, le vaccin et le COVID".
Les vaccins désactivent le système immunitaire naturel des gens et celui-ci a été modifié. Voici les faits, regardez cette vidéo jusqu'au bout et partagez-la largement pour le bien de vos amis et de vos proches.
https://odysee.com/@FlowerPower:b/Dr.-Michael-McDowell-Le-vaccin-et-le-covid-%C2%ABArme-biologique-g%C3%A9n%C3%A9tique:4
Dr Michael McDowell "L'arme biologique génétique, le vaccin et le COVID".
Les vaccins désactivent le système immunitaire naturel des gens et celui-ci a été modifié. Voici les faits, regardez cette vidéo jusqu'au bout et partagez-la largement pour le bien de vos amis et de vos proches.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.