Iran LEGO: Pep Guardiola changed football forever - More than a coach! A good man, a brave one. Thank you Pep for all you've done. And for not being neutral... - 🆔 @explosivemedia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pep Guardiola changed football forever.
More than a coach! A good man, a brave one.
Thank you Pep for all you've done. And for not being neutral...
🆔 @explosivemedia
Cynthia... partial info, more about this, here & more after, further below:
He is the Manager of Manchester City Football Club, leaving after 10 years.
Pep Guardiola has promised to call his successor as he prepared to hand over the managerial reins at Manchester City.
Guardiola took charge of City for the final time as their Premier League campaign ended with a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
The Spaniard leaves after 10 glorious years in which he won 20 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League. His last season saw him deliver a domestic cup double and a runners-up league finish.
https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/48870381/pep-guardiola-promises-call-man-city-successor
Also more sports from: Explosive media also made a 5 second LEGO video, for Nahid Kiani, Iran's golden girl 🥇Description:
And what a performance from our entire team at the Asian Taekwondo Championships:
🥇 GOLD:
Aryan Salimi
Abolfazl Zandi
Mehdi Haji Mousaei
Amirsina Bakhtiari
Nahid Kiani
🥈 SILVER:
Yasin Valizadeh
🥉 BRONZE:
Yalda Valinejad
Amirreza Sadeghian
Iran is so proud of every single one of you. 🇮🇷👏
🆔 @explosivemedia
Adding: Partial below from article; more here about her winning the gold for Iran and dedicating it to the people of Iran
In a display of unwavering grit and elite technical prowess, Kiani has captured the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Championship, further cementing her status as a global powerhouse in the sport.
Reflecting on her latest triumph, Kiani described the tournament as one of the most demanding of her career. “The technical level was incredibly high. With the qualification for Nagoya at stake, every world and Olympic champion was present,” Kiani noted. “Countries were pulling out all the stops to secure quotas, and the influx of young talent transitioning from the junior ranks added even more intensity to the competition.”
https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/526764/Nahid-Kiani-dedicates-gold-medal-to-Iran-people