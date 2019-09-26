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End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 3: The Third Temple Abomination
The Diamond Report
The Diamond Report
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86 views • September 26, 2019
End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 3: The Third Temple Abomination

This video was originally produced and published in September, 2019. Following-up Part 2 with more info, Doug starts by detailing how it might be a Cascadia (mountain range) earthquake that occurs at the opening of the Sixth Seal and what that could look like. The much-talked about end times Jewish Third Temple being built in Jerusalem is the main subject of this video – not only when and how that could potentially occur, but also just as importantly – how, when it is built, it will be constructed in the wrong place. Doug takes you on a fascinating journey through scripture and archeology, effectively proving that the first two temples were not on Temple Mount in Jerusalem – and yet the Third one will be, based solely on tradition instead of evidence.

References:

Koinonia House - https://www.khouse.org

The Temple Institute - https://templeinstitute.org/

The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org

The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im

Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com

"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu

http://www.aroodawakening.tv

http://www.anthonypatch.com

http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org

http://www.dutchsinse.com
Keywords
biblegodjesuskabbalahanthony patchisraelnoahide lawsthird templethe diamond reportmark of the beastend timesrevelationantichrist2028 endend times propheciesfuel projectgabriel erbreturn of jesusrevelation timelinethe book of revelationorthodox jewsend times datesgreat earthquakebob cornuke
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