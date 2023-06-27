June 24 Webinar Introduction - Super Soldiers and Ascended Masters

Michael Salla
June 26, 2023
On June 24th Dr. Michael Salla presented compelling historical and contemporary evidence surrounding the disclosure of Supersoldiers and highly evolved spiritual beings described as Ascended Masters. This is an introduction to that presentation.
For full access visit Vimeo or Crowdcast
Vimeo version (without Q&A): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/supersoldiersascension
Crowdcast version (includes Q&A):
https://www.crowdcast.io/c/supersoldiersascendedmasters
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8xNDC5rSQ8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.