END OF THE EMPIRE

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401 views • January 17, 2021
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In a broken and irrational system, people can make perfectly rational decisions which lead to failure and collapse long term. Stefan Molyneux looks at the flaws of the existing system and the failures which are mathematically guaranteed to happen.
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In a broken and irrational system, people can make perfectly rational decisions which lead to failure and collapse long term. Stefan Molyneux looks at the flaws of the existing system and the failures which are mathematically guaranteed to happen.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
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