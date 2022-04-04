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4-04-2022 It might seem dark, but I believe the future is bright
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45 views • April 04, 2022
Episode 38
To quote John Lennon "Everything will be okay in the end, and if it's not okay it's not the end."
While the world still appears in many ways in a free fall downward spiral, if we look at the right things, the right way then the future does look bright.
See the 'On the Fringe' episode I mentioned here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZRhJxoAScZof/
See the X22 episode I mentioned here:
https://x22report.com/drops-will-go-fast-everything-is-planned-old-guard-in-the-process-of-being-removed-ep-2741/
David Nino Rodriguez with Ben Fullford here:
https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2022/04/new-benjamin-fulford-david-rodriguez-the-final-act-2529411.html
To quote John Lennon "Everything will be okay in the end, and if it's not okay it's not the end."
While the world still appears in many ways in a free fall downward spiral, if we look at the right things, the right way then the future does look bright.
See the 'On the Fringe' episode I mentioned here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZRhJxoAScZof/
See the X22 episode I mentioned here:
https://x22report.com/drops-will-go-fast-everything-is-planned-old-guard-in-the-process-of-being-removed-ep-2741/
David Nino Rodriguez with Ben Fullford here:
https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2022/04/new-benjamin-fulford-david-rodriguez-the-final-act-2529411.html
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